Tale of Two Summers: White House Diverges From Health Experts Over What’s to Come

In the version of summer predicted by President Donald Trump and his top officials, life is back to normal and the coronavirus pandemic is mostly in the rearview mirror.

People will be gathering on the National Mall for July 4, the economy will be rebounding, and the U.S. will be conducting millions of tests a day, according to comments they have made in recent days. By Memorial Day, "we will largely have this coronavirus epidemic behind us," Vice President Mike Pence said last week.

“I think you’ll see by June a lot of the country should be back to normal, and the hope is that by July the country’s really rocking again,” said Trump’s son-in-law and senior adviser Jared Kushner on Fox News Wednesday.

But with Memorial Day less than four weeks away, and no state currently meeting the White House’s guidelines for when they can begin lifting restrictions, the administration is contending with public health officials who paint a less optimistic scenario for an imminent return to life as Americans knew it before the coronavirus.

