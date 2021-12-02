The Hartford Delays Bringing Senior Leaders Back to Office Amid Omicron COVID Variant

The Hartford is delaying plans for the company's senior leaders to return to the office amid the omicron variant of COVID-19.

The company planned to bring senior leaders back to the Hartford-based investment and insurance company on Dec. 6.

“Out of an abundance of caution, we are delaying the return of senior leaders to the office as scientists and medical experts work to understand the new virus variant, Omicron, and its implications for transmissibility and vaccine effectiveness,” Matthew Sturdevant, a spokesman for The Hartford, said, in a statement.

He said they will determine a new date in the weeks ahead.

There have been two confirmed cases of the omicron variant in the United States, one was in California and the other in Minnesota.

The Minnesota man, the second case of the variant identified in the U.S., traveled to New York City for a two-day convention at the Javits Center in Manhattan, according to public health officials.

Officials said the affected man attended the Anime NYC 2021 convention at the Javits Center from Nov. 19-21. It's not clear what else he may have done in New York City during his visit, but he developed mild symptoms on Nov. 22 and was tested for COVID two days later, officials said. His symptoms have since resolved, NBC New York reports.

The Hartford plans to bring employees back to the office next month.

“We are moving forward with Jan. 18 as our planned date for employees to return to the office. As we have said all along, we will continue to make decisions and take action based on guidance from public health experts,” he added.