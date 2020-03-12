These Are the Cases of Coronavirus in Connecticut

Five Connecticut residents have tested positive for coronavirus, or COVID-19, an illness the World Health Organization is now describing as a pandemic.

Fifth Case of Coronavirus – Stratford

A child who lives in Stratford had been exposed to another known positive case and is at home recovering, according to the governor’s office.

Fourth Case of Coronavirus – Stamford

A Stamford woman in her 60s who had traveled to Italy was “preemptively isolated” at Stamford Hospital and tested positive for COVID-19 late Wednesday evening, according to information from the city and the governor’s office.

The woman had arrived at J.F.K. airport on Wednesday with coronavirus symptoms.

When she arrived in New York, she was provided a facemask and gloves and traveled by a private vehicle to minimize exposure to others, the press release said.

Third Case of Coronavirus – New Canaan

An elderly man from New Canaan is believed to be a case of community spread. He had no known contact with another COVID-19 patient.

New Canaan Public Schools will close for 14 days after a resident tested positive for the coronavirus.

A woman in her 60s from Bethlehem is being treated at Bridgeport Hospital.

The Region 14 school district, which includes Bethlehem and Woodbury, is closing for the rest of the week after a student came into contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19, school officials announced Tuesday.

First Case of Coronavirus – Wilton

A Wilton man in his 40s or 50s is being treated at Danbury Hospital.

A Wilton man has tested positive for coronavirus, marking the first presumptive positive case of coronavirus involving a Connecticut resident.

Sixth Positive Coronavirus Test

As of 3 p.m. on Thursday, there were six positive coronavirus tests in Connecticut, including a woman in her 20s who lives in New York but was seen as an outpatient at Greenwich Hospital. She is recovering at home.

Negative Coronavirus Tests

There have been 89 negative tests.