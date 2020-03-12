These Are the Cases of Coronavirus in Connecticut

Five Connecticut residents have tested positive for coronavirus, or COVID-19, an illness the World Health Organization is now describing as a pandemic.
Fifth Case of Coronavirus – Stratford
A child who lives in Stratford had been exposed to another known positive case and is at home recovering, according to the governor’s office.
Local
Fourth Case of Coronavirus – Stamford
A Stamford woman in her 60s who had traveled to Italy was “preemptively isolated” at Stamford Hospital and tested positive for COVID-19 late Wednesday evening, according to information from the city and the governor’s office.
The woman had arrived at J.F.K. airport on Wednesday with coronavirus symptoms.
When she arrived in New York, she was provided a facemask and gloves and traveled by a private vehicle to minimize exposure to others, the press release said.
Third Case of Coronavirus – New Canaan
An elderly man from New Canaan is believed to be a case of community spread. He had no known contact with another COVID-19 patient.
Second Case of Coronavirus – Bethlehem
A woman in her 60s from Bethlehem is being treated at Bridgeport Hospital.
First Case of Coronavirus – Wilton
A Wilton man in his 40s or 50s is being treated at Danbury Hospital.
Sixth Positive Coronavirus Test
As of 3 p.m. on Thursday, there were six positive coronavirus tests in Connecticut, including a woman in her 20s who lives in New York but was seen as an outpatient at Greenwich Hospital. She is recovering at home.
Negative Coronavirus Tests
There have been 89 negative tests.a
Coronavirus Symptoms
The key symptoms of the coronavirus, according to the CDC are:
- Fever
- Cough
- Shortness of breath
Symptoms can appear in infected persons two to 14 days after exposure.
Coronavirus Prevention Steps
Steps for prevention from the CDC include:
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.
- Stay home when you are sick.
- Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.
- Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.
- Follow CDC’s recommendations for using a facemask
- CDC does not recommend that people who are well wear a facemask to protect themselves from respiratory diseases, including COVID-19.
- Facemasks should be used by people who show symptoms of COVID-19 to help prevent the spread of the disease to others. The use of facemasks is also crucial for health workers and people who are taking care of someone in close settings (at home or in a health care facility).
- Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.
- If soap and water are not readily available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol. Always wash hands with soap and water if hands are visibly dirty.
Steps to Self-Monitor for Coronavirus
Steps to self-monitor from the CDC include:
- Take your temperature with a thermometer two times a day and monitor for fever. Also watch for cough or trouble breathing.
- Stay home and avoid contact with others. Do not go to work or school for this 14-day period. Discuss your work situation with your employer before returning to work.
- Do not take public transportation, taxis, or ride-shares during the time you are practicing social distancing.
- Avoid crowded places (such as shopping centers and movie theaters) and limit your activities in public.
- Keep your distance from others (about 6 feet or 2 meters).
If you do get sick with a fever, cough or have trouble breathing, call ahead before you go to a doctor’s office or emergency room and communicate with your doctor about your recent travel.
The CDC has a special website set up with details about the coronavirus, including how it spreads and treatment.
Anyone with questions relating to coronavirus can call 2-1-1 or text "CTVOID" to 898211. The 2-1-1 hotline is available 24 hours a day.
You can also visit the state's coronavirus information website here. Residents are encouraged to check the website for answers to questions before calling the hotline.