THURSDAY AT 1PM: What are YOUR Questions for Live Reopening Q&A With Governor Lamont?

Connecticut Governor Inauguration
AP

Just a day after the state's first phase of reopening began, NBC Connecticut anchor will sit down with Governor Ned Lamont for an interview about the state's reopening.

The interview will take place at 1 p.m. on Thursday and you can watch right here in our app and on our website.

We want to ask your questions and get you answers.

Fill out the form below or send us an email at news@nbcconnecticut.com with your questions about reopening for Governor Lamont.

