Toad's Place Offers Rapid COVID-19 Tests to Patrons Without Vaccine Card, Prior Test

Toad's Place in New Haven is offering up rapid COVID-19 tests to patrons without proof of vaccination or testing.

The rapid tests are offered on a limited first-come, first-serve basis at the door to people attending events.

People who go to Toad's Place must show proof of one of the following to go inside:

  • A full vaccination card
  • A negative PCR test received within the past 72 hours
  • A negative rapid antigen test within the past 24 hours

Customers can also purchase their own rapid tests and administer it at the door the night of the event.

All rapid antigen tests must be from a healthcare facility or pharmacy, if not performed physically at Toad's Place.

