Tolland County Reaches CDC's High Transmission Category

Tolland County has now reached the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's "high transmission" category of COVID-19, according to the CT Department of Public Health.

This is now the seventh county in the state to be upgraded to the high transmission category, following Litchfield and Middlesex counties. Middlesex was downgraded last week but on Wednesday afternoon it was again listed as high, having reached the threshold as determined by the CDC.

The state department of health said the high transmission category is the most severe, as defined by the CDC, with 100 or more cases per 100,000 people or a positivity rate of 10 percent or higher over the past seven days.

Windham is the only remaining county in the "substantial transmission" category, meaning 50 to 100 cases per 100,000, or a positivity rate between 8 and 10 percent over the past seven days.

The state Department of Health is strongly recommending that all Connecticut residents over 2, whether vaccinated or unvaccinated, wear masks when in indoor public spaces. Unvaccinated residents who can get vaccinated are urged to do so.

Experts say a booster shot can add another layer of protection against Covid-19 and its delta variant.

People who are either vaccinated or unvaccinated and at high risk for complications from COVID-19 are also being advised to avoid large indoor gatherings that may include a mix of vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals. High risk conditions include compromised immune systems, diabetes, asthma, other lung diseases, pregnancy or obesity, state health officials said.