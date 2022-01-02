Tolland

Tolland Daycare Closed For the Week After Positive COVID-19 Case, Staff Quarantine

A daycare in Tolland is closed through Jan. 10 after someone in one of their classrooms tested positive for COVID-19.

Several staff members at the Tolland Kids Academy Child Center were directly exposed to the individual and need to quarantine for 10 days as a result, owner Lori Jackman said.

Someone within the two-year-old classroom tested positive for the virus over the weekend.

"With having to quarantine this many staff, it will be impossible for us to remain open this week and still maintain state ratios," Jackman said.

Jackman said exposed staff and children have to quarantine for 10 days.

The childcare center is recommending anyone who was in the two-year-old classrooms last week get COVID-19 tested.

"We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience this causes and we appreciate your understanding," Jackman said.

