Town of Scotland Reports First Case of COVID-19

The town of Scotland is reporting its first case of COVID-19 after nearly seven months of no cases since the pandemic began.

Scotland First Selectman Gary Greenberg wrote in a message on the town website that the Eastern Highlands Health district notified him on Oct. 16 that for the first time since the pandemic began, a Scotland resident has been diagnosed with COVID-19.

He said he hopes that testing, contact tracing, and isolation and quarantine will help stop the spread of the disease and urges residents to wear a mask, wash their hands and keep their distance.

The cased of COVID-19 in Scotland is not yet reflected in the state's statistics. The only other Connecticut town reporting no cases is Canaan.

“Whether or not our zero case rate was accurate, this news should make clear what we should have known all along: we do not live in a magic bubble. We’re all equally vulnerable to the novel coronavirus. The pandemic is a situation in which it is not sufficient to just mind your own business and let everyone else do the same. If you do not observe the simple public health guidance—masks, hand hygiene, distance—you’re not only putting yourself at risk. You are putting at risk the health of every other person with whom you come into contact, and you are prolonging the disruption the pandemic has caused,” Greenberg wrote.

While Scotland had not previously reported any cases of the virus, Deidre Gifford, the acting commissioner of the state Department of Public Health, said earlier this month that they are seeing increased levels of community transmission of COVID-19 in Eastern Connecticut.

The state of Connecticut had had 62,830 cases of COVID-19 as of Friday and 4,542 COVID-19-associated deaths.