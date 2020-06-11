‘Traditional’ Bristol Mum Festival Canceled This Year

The Bristol Mum Festival will not be held in its traditional form, according to the committee that hosts the event.

The festival has been the city's big event for nearly 60 years. Originally scheduled for Sept. 24-27, the committee decided to postpone it to next year due to concerns over the coronavirus pandemic.

“To be clear, we did not make this decision lightly, and our decisions were based on the facts as we know them today, uncertainty of the pandemic going forward, and because of the responsibility and genuine concern we feel for our community,” said Jack Ferraro, general chairman of the Mum Festival.

While there won't be a parade or carnival this year, the committee said it is working with the mayor to come up with ideas to have a presence in the city this year. Some of those ideas included moving the Bristol Farmer's Market to Hope Street, holding an auto show, and having music at the market.

The committee said the decision was made after getting feedback from local and state leaders, vendors, and sponsors.