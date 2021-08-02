Travelers Delays Return to Office Amid Rise in COVID Cases

Travelers, one of the largest companies in Connecticut, is delaying plans to bring employees back to the office by at least a month amid an increase in COVID-19 cases.

“Throughout the pandemic, we’ve had no greater priority than the health and safety of our employees. In light of the uncertainty surrounding the Delta variant, we’ve decided to delay our formal return to the office plan by at least one month. We’ll continue to monitor developments and guidance from federal and state health officials as we determine the best time for our broader return,” a statement from the Hartford-based insurance company says.

The state Department of Health said over the weekend that there has been a rapid increase in cases of COVID-19 in Connecticut over the last 14 days due to the spread of the Delta variant and "strongly recommends" that anyone over the age of 2 wear a mask indoors regardless of vaccination status.

As of Friday, the state of Connecticut’s COVID-19 positivity rate was 2.72 percent.

Travelers Indemnity Co. is one of the 15 largest employers in the state, according to the Connecticut Department of Labor.