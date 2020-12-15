Trinity Health of New England Receives Coronavirus Vaccine

Hospitals in Connecticut have started to receive their first doses of the coronavirus vaccine and Trinity Health Of New England will be giving its first vaccines today.

Healthcare workers will be receiving the vaccine at the Saint Francis Hospital COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic. A news conference will be held at 11 a.m.

The CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices recommended that health care providers and residents in long-term care facilities should be the first to get vaccinated.

With many Americans feeling hesitant about receiving the COVID-19 vaccine, NBCLX storyteller Clark Fouraker is setting the record straight about some of the many myths circulating about the shots, including the false claim it could interfere with your own DNA.

CT's COVID-19 Vaccination Plan