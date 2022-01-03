Trinity Health of New England

Trinity Health of New England Updates Visitor Policy Amid Increase in COVID-19 Cases

NBC Universal, Inc.

Trinity Health of New England has updated its visitor policy at its hospitals as COVID-19 cases increase in Connecticut.

Officials said the new policy goes into effect on Monday, January 3, and will remain in place until further notice.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android and choose the alerts you want.

The new visitor policy is in effect at each of its member hospitals including:

  • Saint Francis Hospital in Hartford
  • Mount Sinai Rehabilitation Hospital in Hartford
  • Saint Mary's Hospital in Waterbury
  • Johnson Memorial Hospital in Stafford Springs
  • Mercy Medical Center in Springfield, Mass.

The new policy allows one fully vaccinated adult visitor per patient, per day on inpatient units. For minors and neonates, two fully vaccinated parents can visit per patient. Compassionate care exceptions may be granted.

Local

Bridgeport 2 hours ago

Man Killed in Bridgeport Shooting

first alert weather 3 hours ago

Flurries, Light Snow Possible for Parts of Conn. Today

One fully vaccinated adult visitor can be with patients in the emergency department. Visitors in the waiting room may be limited or not allowed during high capacity times.

One fully vaccinated adult visitor can be with patients undergoing surgical procedures. The visitors are allowed during registration/intake and discharge/pick up only.

No visitors are allowed for anyone testing positive for COVID-19 or persons under investigation (PUI) patients except in compassionate care circumstances.

All visitors will be required to show proof of vaccination status upon entry. Proof of vaccination should be a paper or digital record issued by an official source.

You can get more information here.

This article tagged under:

Trinity Health of New Englandcoronavirusvisitor policy
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts NBCLX Money Report Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us