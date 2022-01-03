Trinity Health of New England Updates Visitor Policy Amid Increase in COVID-19 Cases

Trinity Health of New England has updated its visitor policy at its hospitals as COVID-19 cases increase in Connecticut.

Officials said the new policy goes into effect on Monday, January 3, and will remain in place until further notice.

The new visitor policy is in effect at each of its member hospitals including:

Saint Francis Hospital in Hartford

Mount Sinai Rehabilitation Hospital in Hartford

Saint Mary's Hospital in Waterbury

Johnson Memorial Hospital in Stafford Springs

Mercy Medical Center in Springfield, Mass.

The new policy allows one fully vaccinated adult visitor per patient, per day on inpatient units. For minors and neonates, two fully vaccinated parents can visit per patient. Compassionate care exceptions may be granted.

One fully vaccinated adult visitor can be with patients in the emergency department. Visitors in the waiting room may be limited or not allowed during high capacity times.

One fully vaccinated adult visitor can be with patients undergoing surgical procedures. The visitors are allowed during registration/intake and discharge/pick up only.

No visitors are allowed for anyone testing positive for COVID-19 or persons under investigation (PUI) patients except in compassionate care circumstances.

All visitors will be required to show proof of vaccination status upon entry. Proof of vaccination should be a paper or digital record issued by an official source.

You can get more information here.