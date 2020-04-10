Two New COVID-19 Cases at Electric Boat, 19 Cases in Total

Electric Boat president Kevin Graney announce two new cases of COVID-19 bringing the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases to 19.

Graney confirms the individuals are two Groton-based employees who were last on site on March 31 and April 5.

All employees who worked at the facilities have been informed said company officials.

The company announced they will also be implementing a new work shift rotation.

At the start of the week, it was announced one of the company's senior vice presidents, Kurt Hesch, was one of the new COVID-19 cases.

Earlier this month the EB president announced that he tested positive for COVID-19.

Graney went on to say, personal strip thermometers have been distributed to everyone and appropriate disinfection protocols have been performed to ensure the safety of the employees.