Two Norwalk Schools Transition to Remote Learning Through End of November

Two Norwalk schools announced Friday that they will transition to full remote learning amid coronavirus concerns, school officials said.

Brien McMahon High School and the Center for Global Studies will make the transition starting Monday, Nov. 23.

The schools will return to the hybrid learning model starting Monday, Nov. 30.

School officials said the decision was made after careful consideration of the safety and well-being of students and staff.

The schools will remain closed while distance learning takes place.

Silvermine at Jefferson Annex and Wolfpit Elementary School will also remain in full distance learning through Nov. 30.

