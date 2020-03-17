UConn Cancels Commencement Exercises; Remainder of Spring Semester Will be Online

The University of Connecticut has canceled commencement exercises for May, the school announced Tuesday.

"I am sorry to say that there will be no May commencement exercises this year," school president Thomas Katsouleas said in an e-mail to the UConn community.

The rest of the spring semester will continue online and students will not return to campus for classes this year, the university said.

The school is still determining the best way to conduct final exams for the semester.

The school's Residential Life office will reach out to students who still have belongings on campus about how and when they can be collected.

Katsouleas had a message for graduating seniors: "To the Class of 2020: I know this is not the way you expected your time at UConn to end. I am truly sorry that we will not be able to share the stage in May to celebrate your final year and my first graduation ceremony at UConn. If we could responsibly make a different choice, we would. But that is not an option. Please know that the university is committed to finding the right time and place to invite you to come together and return here again to be appropriately honored and recognized, as you deserve to be."

On Wednesday, the school will hold a virtual town hall for students, faculty and staff. Questions can be submitted here.