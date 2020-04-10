UConn Coaches, Leaders Record Message Encouraging UConn Nation to “Stay Home”

UConn coaches, including Geno Auriemma and Dan Hurley, appear in a new public service announcement from the university's athletics department encouraging fans to "stay home."
"This is a team effort," Auriemma said.
The message in the video focuses on the role everyone in Conn. is playing in flattening the curve.
The video lays out six "keys to victory":
- practice social distancing
- wash your hands often
- cough/sneeze into your elbow
- don't touch your face
- isolate yourself if you feel sick
- stay safe and stay home
"This is America. This is Connecticut. We're all about winning, and we're going to beat this thing," Auriemma said.