UConn

UConn Coaches, Leaders Record Message Encouraging UConn Nation to “Stay Home”

UCONN

UConn coaches, including Geno Auriemma and Dan Hurley, appear in a new public service announcement from the university's athletics department encouraging fans to "stay home."

"This is a team effort," Auriemma said.

The message in the video focuses on the role everyone in Conn. is playing in flattening the curve.

The video lays out six "keys to victory":

  • practice social distancing
  • wash your hands often
  • cough/sneeze into your elbow
  • don't touch your face
  • isolate yourself if you feel sick
  • stay safe and stay home

"This is America. This is Connecticut. We're all about winning, and we're going to beat this thing," Auriemma said.

This article tagged under:

UConncoronavirusCOVID-19
