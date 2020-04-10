UConn Coaches, Leaders Record Message Encouraging UConn Nation to “Stay Home”

UConn coaches, including Geno Auriemma and Dan Hurley, appear in a new public service announcement from the university's athletics department encouraging fans to "stay home."

"This is a team effort," Auriemma said.

The message in the video focuses on the role everyone in Conn. is playing in flattening the curve.

The video lays out six "keys to victory":

practice social distancing

wash your hands often

cough/sneeze into your elbow

don't touch your face

isolate yourself if you feel sick

stay safe and stay home

"This is America. This is Connecticut. We're all about winning, and we're going to beat this thing," Auriemma said.