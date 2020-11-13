UConn Expands Modified Quarantine to Entire Residential Campus in Storrs

The University of Connecticut is implementing a modified quarantine for the entire residential campus in Storrs due to a rise in COVID-19 cases.

UConn Tweeted that the modified quarantine is for the entire residential campus beyond the buildings already quarantined. The modified quarantine starts at 5 p.m,. and extends until the residential system closes at 5 p.m. on Nov. 21.

Modified Quarantine

Students affected by the modified quarantine will be allowed to attend class in person and participate in clinical placement and essential research functions conducted at UConn.

Students must wear a mask, follow medical advice, refrain from gatherings and stay in their rooms,

Students are allowed to go to class or other academic activities, pick up food at the dining halls, participate in COVID-19 testing and go for walks outside, away from other people.

Students who has been placed under a medical quarantine or in isolation are urged to follow the instructions given and students under medical quarantine or in isolation will be advised if they need to remain on campus past Nov. 20 for medical reasons.

All other Storrs residential students not currently in residential quarantine will need to follow a modified quarantine beginning today at 5 p.m.



More info » https://t.co/JwfHDkv3Pp pic.twitter.com/ZKooHvIrn3 — UConn (@UConn) November 13, 2020

Students will be required to take a COVID-19 PCR test before leaving for Thanksgiving break.