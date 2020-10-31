UConn Places Entire Stamford Dorm Under Quarantine

The University of Connecticut is placing an entire residence hall at the Stamford campus under quarantine, school officials said Saturday.

There are currently a total of six positive COVID-19 cases in the dorm at 900 Washington Blvd., the university said.

Five of the six cases in this residence hall were announced overnight.

Three of the six cases were identified through university testing and the other three cases were identified through outside testing.

School officials said there are about 235 students currently living in the building.

The students were notified of the building quarantine on Saturday. They were told to remain under quarantine for at least two weeks, according to school officials.

The university said they are arranging for additional testing.

Another residential student on the Stamford campus also tested positive for COVID-19.