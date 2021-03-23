UConn Plans for More In-Person Classes, More Residential Students in Fall

UConn is working on the plan for what a return to campus will look like for the fall 2021 semester and school officials said they are hopeful about having more of an in-person student experience than students have been able to have since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic in March 2020.

School officials sent a letter to students on Tuesday that says the majority of fall courses are listed as in-person, close to the same levels as fall 2019, and residence halls are expected to return to higher density depending on public health circumstances when the semester begins.

School officials are also urging students to get vaccinated against the coronavirus virus when they are eligible, which will be April 5 for Connecticut residents.

UConn said it will plan to offer vaccinations to any students who are returning and have not been vaccinated, placing a priority on residential students.

Masks and many distancing requirements will remain in place in the fall and some bed space will be held for quarantining and isolating in the event of COVID-19 at UConn.

The university plans to present its formal fall 2021 re-entry plan during the week of May 24.

School officials sent a letter to the school community on Tuesday, saying that while there are unknowns and uncertainties, there are signs of starting to emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Given the accelerating pace of vaccinations, widening eligibility, and positive trends with respect to prevalence and infection, this spring and summer will be a crucial time to hopefully turn the tide for good when it comes to COVID,” UConn president Tom Katsouleas; Carl Lejuez, Provost and Executive Vice President for Academic Affairs; and Scott Jordan, Chief Financial Officer and Executive Vice President for Administration, wrote in a letter to the school community.

Following are UConn’s plans and goals:

ACADEMICS

Nearly all courses for the summer will be offered online.

The majority of courses are listed as in-person, close to the same levels as fall 2019:

93% of undergraduate classes are listed as in-person, compared with 98% in fall 2019

86% of graduate classes are listed as in-person, compared with 90% in fall 2019

UConn officials said they will be closely monitoring guidance on social distancing, vaccination rates, and other public health indicators over the next few months that could affect the level of in-person experiences.

STUDENT LIFE

UConn said it is likely that all students will have the opportunity to be vaccinated before coming back to campuses in the fall and urges students to get a vaccine when they are eligible.

The school plans to offer vaccinations to any returning students who have not been vaccinated, prioritizing residential students, and said regional students will be advised to obtain the vaccine through their medical provider over the summer.

A vaccine is not mandatory at this time, according to UConn.

The university plans for our residence halls to return to higher density – as high as around 90 percent -- depending on public health circumstances at the beginning of the fall semester.

Masking and many distancing requirements will remain in place in the fall and will follow state and federal guidance.

The university will adapt its current color-coded system to reflect the ability to relax some restrictions as vaccination rates increase and guidance allows – which affects the capacity of facilities such as the Recreation Center and the Student Union, student activities, dining, and residential life.

STAFF WORKFORCE

Those who are working remotely should plan on doing so through around Aug. 15.

UConn said some employees might be asked to report to work over the summer before move-in and the start of the academic year and for some employees, a hybrid approach between working from home and on campus when possible, would be ideal.

The school is looking into approaches that may allow for greater flexibility for remote working.

RE-ENTRY PLAN

The University will present its formal fall 2021 re-entry plan during the week of May 24.

VACCINES

The university is encouraging members of the school community to get a COVID-19 vaccination when eligible.

School officials said the university is not able to require that anyone receive it and UConn does not have its own vaccination plan.

The school plans to implement the state plan.