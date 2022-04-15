UConn

UConn Reinstating Mask Mandate as COVID-19 Cases Rise

a sign spelling out UConn on the school's campus in Storrs
NBC Connecticut

UConn is reinstating mask mandates through the end of the school year as the number of COVID-19 cases on campus and in Connecticut rise.

The university sent an email to students on Friday.

The school will begin requiring masks beginning on Monday for all instructional settings, workspaces, and indoor events exceeding 100 people, according to the email.

Instructional settings include classrooms, labs, studios, rehearsal rooms, and clinics, UConn said.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The new mask mandates will remain in effect through the end of the semester and final exams. The mandates apply to the Storrs campus, as well as UConn's regional campuses.

UConn began relaxing its mask requirements in March and then ended the mandates for masks in classrooms at the beginning of April as cases in Connecticut dropped.

Over the past seven days, UConn said there have been about 150 COVID-19 cases reported both on and off campus.

Coronavirus Pandemic

Full coverage of the COVID-19 outbreak and how it impacts you

COVID-19 5 hours ago

Connecticut's Rolling 7-Day COVID-19 Positivity Rate at 6.51%

FDA 22 hours ago

FDA Authorizes First COVID-19 Breath Test

"The goal of this decision is to protect health on our campuses and to help ensure that the remaining weeks of the semester and UConn’s commencement ceremonies can be conducted in-person," Provost and Executive Vice President of Academic Affairs Carl Lejuez said in the email. "A widespread outbreak that overwhelms university health services and available isolation space could potentially disrupt both."

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

UConnCOVID-19
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather First Alert Weather Blog Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts NBCLX Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us