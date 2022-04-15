UConn Reinstating Mask Mandate as COVID-19 Cases Rise

UConn is reinstating mask mandates through the end of the school year as the number of COVID-19 cases on campus and in Connecticut rise.

The university sent an email to students on Friday.

The school will begin requiring masks beginning on Monday for all instructional settings, workspaces, and indoor events exceeding 100 people, according to the email.

Instructional settings include classrooms, labs, studios, rehearsal rooms, and clinics, UConn said.

The new mask mandates will remain in effect through the end of the semester and final exams. The mandates apply to the Storrs campus, as well as UConn's regional campuses.

UConn began relaxing its mask requirements in March and then ended the mandates for masks in classrooms at the beginning of April as cases in Connecticut dropped.

Over the past seven days, UConn said there have been about 150 COVID-19 cases reported both on and off campus.

"The goal of this decision is to protect health on our campuses and to help ensure that the remaining weeks of the semester and UConn’s commencement ceremonies can be conducted in-person," Provost and Executive Vice President of Academic Affairs Carl Lejuez said in the email. "A widespread outbreak that overwhelms university health services and available isolation space could potentially disrupt both."