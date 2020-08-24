UConn

UConn Reports 27 COVID-19 Cases on Campus in Storrs

a sign spelling out UConn on the school's campus in Storrs
NBC Connecticut

UConn has 27 positive cases of COVID-19 on campus, according to the university.

That is 10 additional cases since Friday's reported numbers.

The majority of cases are either students who tested positive in the initial round of testing during move-in, those connected to a cluster involving the football team, or those who were determined to have been infected before returning to campus, the university said. These cases were anticipated, because the students were known to be exposed to coronavirus and the students were already under medical quarantine, according to UConn.

One student who tested positive was not in the group of anticipated cases and was not in medical quarantine, UConn said. The school is conducting contact tracing surrounding the one student and believes that person has an indirect connection to the football team cluster. That cluster involves six team members who tested positive for COVID-19 last week.

There are also four off-campus students who have tested positive, which is one more case since last Friday's report. Two staff members also tested positive. Those cases were both previously reported.

UConn's current positivity rate on campus is 0.49%.

None of the students in UConn Stamford housing has tested positive, the university said.

