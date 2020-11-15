UConn Reports 28 New Positive COVID-19 Cases

University of Connecticut officials are reporting 28 additional COVID-19 cases since Saturday.

Of these new cases, 14 are on-campus positive cases and the other 14 are off-campus positives, university officials said.

Seven of the 28 new cases were already in medical quarantine, the university said.

University officials said that 23 of these new cases were identified through 740 surveillance tests, which they said is part of an initiative to test all on-campus students before they leave campus for Thanksgiving break on Friday.

On Saturday, one new on-campus positive case and four new off-campus positive cases were reported.

There are currently 58 students in isolation on campus with positive and/or symptomatic cases.

A total of 303 students have tested positive for the virus since the start of the semester.

The current positivity rate among residential students at UConn Storrs is 1.16%, university officials said.

On Friday, UConn implemented a modified quarantine for the entire residential campus in Storrs due to a rise in COVID-19 cases.

UConn tweeted that the modified quarantine is for the entire residential campus beyond the buildings already quarantined. The modified quarantine extends until the residential system closes at 5 p.m. on Nov. 21.