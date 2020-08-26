UConn Reports 38 COVID-19 Cases on Campus in Storrs

UConn has 38 positive cases of COVID-19 on its Storrs campus, according to the university.

That is 12 additional cases since Tuesday's reported numbers. The school also said that three students who previously tested positive have recovered.

Officials said there are a number of positive cases tied to the Garrigus Suites, where a new cluster first appeared. All 270 students living there have been tested, and anyone who tested positive was moved to isolation.

Everyone remaining there will be tested again within a few days.

The school also noted that there are nine positive cases among off-campus students, who have been tested because they will visit the Storrs campus, and two cases among commuter students based at UConn's Stamford campus.

There have been two positive cases reported among faculty and staff.

UConn's current positivity rate for students living at the Storrs campus is 0.76%.