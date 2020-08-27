UConn Reports 42 COVID-19 Cases on Campus in Storrs, Entire Dorm Placed Under Quarantine

UConn has 42 positive cases of COVID-19 on its Storrs campus, according to the university.

That is 10 additional cases since Wednesday's reported numbers. The school also said that five students who previously tested positive have recovered.

Nine of the 10 new cases are associated with the Garrigus Suites residence hall. Because of this, the entire dorm is being placed under quarantine, according to the university. There are 270 students living in the dorm, according to university officials.

"The quarantine will need to continue until a clear decrease in transmission can be documented through serial testing. All residents in Garrigus will be tested twice a week, and there is an adjacent dining hall that will be open only to Garrigus residents during this quarantine period," a university spokesperson said.

The school also noted that there are 10 positive cases among off-campus students, who have been tested because they will visit the Storrs campus, and two cases among commuter students based at UConn's Stamford campus.

There have been two positive cases reported among faculty and staff.

UConn's current positivity rate for students living at the Storrs campus is 0.84%.