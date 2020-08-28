UConn Reports 50 COVID-19 Cases on Storrs Campus, Majority of New Cases in Quarantined Dorm

UConn now has 50 cases of coronavirus at their Storrs campus, according to the university.

Seven of these cases are new since yesterday, the university said. Five of the seven new COVID-19 cases reported live in the Garrigus Suites residence hall, which the university announced was placed under quarantine yesterday. There are 270 students living in the dorm, according to university officials.

The school also noted that there are 13 positive cases among off-campus students, who have been tested because they will visit the Storrs campus, and two cases among commuter students based at UConn's Stamford campus.

UConn's current positivity rate for students living at the Storrs campus is one percent. That is an increase from 0.84% on Thursday and 0.76% on Wednesday.

The university said they've had 59 cumulative positive coronavirus tests since they began testing resident students on Aug. 14. There are currently 50 people in isolation, according to the university. Six people have recovered and left isolation and the rest have returned home to quarantine. UConn said a negative test is required to return to campus.