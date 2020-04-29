UConn to Host Virtual Commencement Ceremony Amid Coronavirus Concerns

The University of Connecticut is hosting a virtual commencement ceremony this year after coronavirus concerns forced the school to postpone its annual in-person commencement.

This year, the school plans to have a virtual commencement ceremony on Saturday, May 9.

UConn is asking everyone to turn social media blue and white in honor of the class of 2020. You can wear your favorite UConn gear and post photos using the hashtag #UConn20.

"While we may be apart, join us in showing them that UConn Nation is here to celebrate all that they have accomplished," UConn posted in an event for the ceremony on Facebook.

The virtual commencement will be streamed on UConn's Youtube page and the YouTube live watch party will begin at 12 p.m.

UConn plans to have a celebration weekend in October, which will include an in-person commencement ceremony and other events.

The school said they have not canceled commencement in more than 100 years.