coronavirus pandemic

UConn Women's Basketball Game v. Xavier Next Week Postponed

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

The UConn women's basketball game that was planned for next Wednesday at Xavier has been postponed after Xavier paused team activities due to contact tracing.

A statement on the UConn athletics website says the game scheduled for Wednesday, Jan. 13 at Xavier has been postponed and a makeup date will be announced later.

UConn's next game is scheduled for this Saturday vs. Providence at 1 p.m. in Gampel Pavilion.

Stories from NBCLX

LX, or Local X stands, for the exponential possibilities of storytelling in our communities.

raphael warnock 2 hours ago

Raphael Warnock Projected Winner of Georgia Runoff: Five Things to Know

Electoral College 4 hours ago

No, VP Mike Pence Can't Reject Electors: Fact-Checking Trump's Claims About the Electoral College

connections 5 hours ago

Connections: Meet Scott and Daniel, Two Men Whose Hardships Gave Their Lives Purpose

This article tagged under:

coronavirus pandemicUConnuconn basketball
COVID-19 and Vaccine Updates Local Only in Connecticut NBCLX U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Community Sports Dog House Video Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us