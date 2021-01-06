UConn Women's Basketball Game v. Xavier Next Week Postponed

The UConn women's basketball game that was planned for next Wednesday at Xavier has been postponed after Xavier paused team activities due to contact tracing.

A statement on the UConn athletics website says the game scheduled for Wednesday, Jan. 13 at Xavier has been postponed and a makeup date will be announced later.

UConn's next game is scheduled for this Saturday vs. Providence at 1 p.m. in Gampel Pavilion.