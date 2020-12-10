Unions to Deliver Petition to Governor on School Safety Amid Pandemic

Members of educators unions will be in Hartford this morning to hold a news conference and deliver a petition to call on the governor to implement recommendations from the “Safe and Successful Schools Now” report and shift to all remote learning unless “stronger protections are in place” amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Connecticut schools shifted to distance in March, early in the pandemic, but schools have since reopened and some are holding in-person classes, while others are hybrid or remote.

Gov. Ned Lamont has expressed a desire to keep schools open and students in school to learn in person for as long as possible.

Leaders from the Board of Education Union Coalition will be holding a news conference at 11 a.m. to present a petition they said was signed by nearly 14,000 education and community members in response to the state not taking specific actions to keep students and school staff safe.

The petition is addressed to the governor and the education commissioner.

The news conference will be held at the State Capitol.

Speakers include Mary Yordon, president of the Norwalk Federation of Teachers, AFT Local 1727 and Vice President of the American Federation of Teachers Connecticut; Jeff Leake, president of the Connecticut Education Association; Shellye Davis, co-president of the Hartford Federation of Paraeducators, AFT Local 2221 and Vice President of the American Federation of Teachers Connecticut; Cynthia Ross-Zweig, paraeducator council president of CSEA SEIU Local 2001; Jody Barr, executive director AFSCME Council 4; and Carl Chisem, president CEUI, SEIU Local 511 and MEUI, SEIU Local 506.