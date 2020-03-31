University of New Haven Ready to Host First Responders

It’s not the spring semester Connecticut colleges imagined, with lonely greens and abandoned dorms, but the University of New Haven says they are ready to host local first responders as they continue to fight coronavirus in Connecticut.

“One of the strengths of the University of New Haven is that we prepare students for public service and a lot of them go into fire and police work," said Doug Whiting, Associate Vice President for Marketing and Public Relations University of New Haven.

So, alums may be finding themselves back on campus.

The university spokesperson says when neighboring cities asked for their assistance, they were happy to help.

The university is providing about 160 beds to New Haven first responders and between 50 to 100 beds for those who work in West Haven.

"It’s a place where they can come and self-isolate, or between shifts, they’re working long shifts," said Whiting.

We’re told the three designated dorms have been disinfected and are ready for guests as soon as Tuesday.

Whiting says they’ll clean rooms regularly as they will be used indefinitely.

He stresses that if a student left items in a residence hall that room won’t be used to house those on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic.

"These are people that are putting their lives on the line for us every day and it’s about the least we can do for them," said Whiting.