Virus Updates: Coronavirus Changes 9/11 Remembrances, Virus Takes Toll on Young People's Mental Health

Although the number of new coronavirus cases nationwide has been on the decline in recent weeks, top infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci said Thursday Americans need to "hunker down" this fall and winter, NBC News reported. "Don't ever, ever underestimate the potential of the pandemic."

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump continued to defend himself after admitting he downplayed the severity of the coronavirus pandemic to the American public. The president Thursday said it was "no big thing" he didn't tell the public in February the virus was airborne because it was something "everyone knew." However, at the time, there were still conflicting reports about how the virus spread.

A White House coronavirus coordinator, Dr. Scott Atlas, also faced criticism when 78 of his former Stanford Medical School colleagues accused him Thursday of spreading what they characterized as "falsehoods and misrepresentation of science," CNBC reported.

The pandemic is altering yet another major event on the American calendar – the 19th anniversary of the 9/11 terror attacks. In New York, a dispute over coronavirus-safety precautions is leading to split-screen remembrances blocks apart from one another Friday. In other towns across the country, communities have canceled 9/11 commemorations while others are going ahead, some with modifications.

President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden were both due at the Flight 93 National Memorial in Pennsylvania at different times. Biden also attended the observance at the 9/11 memorial in New York, where he and Vice President Mike Pence greeted each other.

The U.S. has more than 6.4 million confirmed coronavirus cases and 192,000 deaths, according to a tally by NBC News.

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic in the U.S and elsewhere:

Virus Cases Spike in Eastern Europe

The number of new COVID-19 cases is spiking in parts of Eastern Europe, with Hungary and the Czech Republic registering all-time highs.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban says the government is drafting a “war plan" to defend against the second wave of the pandemic. Orban says the plan's aim is “not for everyone to stay at home and bring the country to a halt ... but to defend Hungary's functionality."

Hungary registered 718 virus cases on Friday, 142 more than the country's previous daily record. The Czech Republic reported 1,382 confirmed cases in 24 hours, leading to the return of face masks being mandatory in enclosed spaces.

India Nears Milestone

India has edged closer to recording nearly 100,000 coronavirus cases in 24 hours as it ordered retesting of many people whose first results were from the less reliable rapid antigen tests being widely used. There were a total of 96,551 cases in the past 24 hours, taking the tally to over 4.56 million. The Health Ministry also reported another 1,209 deaths for a total of 76,271.

It has asked states to allow testing on demand without a doctor’s prescription. It also said some negative rapid antigen tests should be redone through the more reliable method that looks for the genetic code of the virus.

US May Have Reached 6 Million COVID-19 Cases in April, Study Finds

The U.S. currently has more than 6.3 million confirmed coronavirus cases, but a new study from the University of California, Berkeley's School of Public Health shows the U.S. may have actually reached that case count months ago.

On April 18, the U.S. had some 721,000 confirmed cases, but researchers at Berkley estimate the actual number of cases was 9 times that, or 6.4 million cases.

At the time, health officials told Americans to only get tested if they had moderate to severe symptoms. But now, some 30-70% of those who test positive have mild symptoms or are asymptomatic, meaning that back in April, many cases could have gone unrecognized, the study finds.

Researchers say Puerto Rico, California and some Southern states most likely had much higher cases than reported. Overall, infection numbers were likely 10 times higher than confirmed cases in 33 states, the study reports.

Pandemic Takes Toll on Mental Health of Young Adults

A new poll has found that the coronavirus pandemic has taken a harsh toll on the mental health of young adults in the United States.

The latest COVID Response Tracking Study conducted by NORC at the University of Chicago found those between 18 and 34 were more likely to report negative feelings or experience stress-related symptoms like trouble sleeping than any other age group.

Besides starting their adult lives during the pandemic, they are also dealing with a recession as they navigate life transitions like starting college or finding jobs without being able to experience normal social activities.

Schools That Are Mostly Black, Latino Favor Starting Online

Districts where the vast majority of students are white are more than three times as likely as school districts that enroll mostly students of color to be open for some in-person learning, according to an analysis conducted by The Associated Press and Chalkbeat.

While that stark divide often reflects the preferences of parents, it’s one that could further exacerbate inequities in education.

In every state, the AP and Chalkbeat surveyed the largest school districts in each of four categories set by the National Center for Education Statistics: urban, suburban, town and rural.

Survey responses from 677 school districts covering 13 million students found that most students will begin the school year online. That’s the case for the vast majority of the nation’s biggest districts, with the notable exception of New York City. But the survey shows that race is a strong predictor of which public schools are offering in-person instruction and which aren’t.

The higher a district’s share of white students, the more likely it is to offer in-person instruction — a pattern that generally holds across cities, towns, suburbs and rural areas.

Across the surveyed districts, 79% of Hispanic students, 75% of Black students, and 51% of white students won’t have the option of in-person learning.

