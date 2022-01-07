Volleyball Tournament and Bridal Expo Adjust to Hartford's Mask Mandate

The rise in COVID19 infections is leading to cities and towns reinstating mask mandates including the city of Hartford.

City and health leaders tell NBC Connecticut it's one way they're trying to stop the rise in cases and event organizers say they're willing to comply in order to provide a safe experience for all visitors.

The final touches are coming together at the Hartford Convention Center. This weekend, a number of events are taking place inside including a bridal expo.

Tania Sones is in charge of capturing couple's memories at their weddings and is a vendor at the Bridal Expo.

"I'm really excited to see couples again," said Sones. "People have been amazing, couples and venues, they've been very flexible in terms of when to wear a mask and when to not wear a mask."

The one-stop shop for brides and their families come at the same time that the city of Hartford has re-instituted their mask mandate. The only exceptions are those with certain medical conditions, kids under the age of two or when someone is eating or drinking.

Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin issued this statement to NBC Connecticut:

“We brought back an indoor mask mandate earlier this week, extending through the end of the month. For events, such as those at the convention center or the XL Center, we ask the venue operators to clearly communicate the mask requirement and ensure that it’s followed. We hope that, with case numbers high throughout the state, the indoor mask requirement will give greater comfort to a lot of people who are planning to attend indoor events.”

Charmagne Harris and her husband have helped to put the expo together. During the past two years, adjusting on the fly is one of their new mottos.

"It gives us comfort to know people will feel safe to come indoors and be amongst other people," said Harris. "We are slowly getting back to consumer events which give us an opportunity to give the general public a place to come and find their wedding needs."

The New England Region Volleyball is hosting a tournament this weekend next door with at least 800 players. Organizers tell NBC Connecticut they too have have had to adapt to mandates and rising COVID19 cases.

“We really understand it and we’re lucky enough to be here, so to be here we have to follow the guidelines," said David Peixoto who is the commissioner, New England Region Volleyball. "We actually ran Boston's tournament with 73 courts and 100% mask mandate and we believe everybody knows how to handle this since COVID has been around for a while."

The bridal expo will take place on Saturday and Sunday from 11-5p.m. The Volleyball tournament will take place this weekend, Saturday, January 15 through Monday, January 17 and Saturday, January 22 and Sunday, January 23,

All events taking place this month will occur during the city's mask mandate.