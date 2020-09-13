Wallingford School Closed Until Wednesday After Person Tests Positive For COVID-19

Dag Hammarskjold Middle School in Wallingford will be closed until at least Wednesday after a person in the school community has tested positive for COVID-19, according to the school district.

In a letter to parents, school officials said students will have to join classes virtually in the meantime.

The Wallingford Public School District and the city's health department have initiated a case investigation, according to the school district.

School officials said individuals in close contact with the person who tested positive for COVID-19 will be contacted directly. The school district classifies close contacts as individuals who spent at least 15 minutes within six feet of a confirmed case or someone who had direct exposure, such as being sneezed or coughed on in the face.

"The Wallingford Public School District and Wallingford Health Department are committed to maintaining a safe environment for students and staff. We continue to proactively monitor illness of students and staff, apply cleaning protocols, and social distancing practices," the letter reads.

Dag Hammarskjold Middle School is one of two middle schools in Wallingford.