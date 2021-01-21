coronavirus in connecticut

WATCH LIVE AT 3PM: Governor Lamont Provides Update on State's Coronavirus Response, Vaccination Distribution

Gov. Ned Lamont is scheduled to hold a news briefing Thursday afternoon to provide an update on the state's coronavirus cases, response and vaccine distribution.

As of Wednesday, the state's COVID-19 test positivity rate came in at 6.29%, up from 5.65% the day before.

On Tuesday, the governor announced the next round of Phase 1b vaccination appointments would likely open up in early February for residents aged 65 to 74 as well as residents who have underlying health conditions that put them at greater risk of the virus.

