Gov. Lamont Said He Would Like to See High School Football Later in School Year; State's Positivity Rate Remains Low

Connecticut continues to see a COVID-19 test positivity rate lower than 1% and a rate even lower than that on the state's college campuses, according to Gov. Ned Lamont.

The state is reporting 417 new coronavirus cases since Friday bringing the total number of cases to 53,782, according to Department of Public Health Data. More than 49,000 tests have been completed since late last week for a positivity rate under 1%.

Six people have lost their lives to COVID-19 since Friday bringing the state's total death tally to 4,474. Eight fewer people are currently hospitalized in the state with COVID-19 for a total of 50 active hospitalizations.

It will take about eight to 14 days before state health officials are able to start to get a sense of any increase from Labor Day weekend, according to Dr. Albert Ko, department chair and professor of epidemiology at the Yale School of Public Health. Ko said it could take up to four weeks before the full effects of the holiday weekend are known.

The state has been testing college students as they return to campuses this fall. So far, 166 positive cases have been confirmed on college campuses, which is a positivity rate less than 0.5%, Lamont said.

Gov. Lamont said he would still like to see a high school football season at some point during the school year, possibly in February or March.

The governor said he would be willing to sit down with the Department of Public Health and football leagues for a conversation.