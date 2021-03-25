WATCH LIVE AT 4PM: Gov. Lamont to Hold COVID-19 Response Briefing

Gov. Ned Lamont will hold a news briefing Thursday afternoon with an update on the state's coronavirus response and vaccine distribution.

The state has seen a slight incline in some key COVID-19 metrics in recent days.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Connecticut's COVID-19 test positivity rate came in at 4.3% on Wednesday as deaths and hospitalizations increased.

The state's death toll from COVID-19 now stands at 7,852.

On April 5, the state's vaccine eligibility will open to all residents who are 16 years of age and older.

How to Get an Appointment for a COVID-19 Vaccine in Connecticut

By phone: Call Connecticut’s Vaccine Appointment Assist Line at 877-918-2224, seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. for scheduling at select sites.

Online: Schedule a COVID-19 vaccination appointment in VAMS, the Vaccine Administration Management System.