coronavirus in connecticut

WATCH LIVE AT 4PM: Gov. Lamont to Provide Update on State's Coronavirus Response

NBCUniversal, Inc.

Governor Ned Lamont is expected to hold a news briefing Monday afternoon on the state's coronavirus response.

The briefing will be held at 4 p.m. and can be seen live in this article.

As of Friday -- the last day of available numbers from the state -- an additional 143 coronavirus cases were reported in Connecticut since Thursday and there were seven new deaths. The state's death toll now stands at 4,396.

Coronavirus Pandemic

Full coverage of the COVID-19 outbreak and how it impacts you

stimulus package 2 hours ago

Trump Faces Divisions With Senate GOP on Virus Aid

Health 3 hours ago

First COVID-19, Now Mosquitoes: Bracing for Bug-Borne Ills

Get the latest news on COVID-19 delivered to you. Click here to sign up for our coronavirus newsletter.

There were 14,417 reported tests done since from Thursday to Friday.

There was no change in coronavirus hospitalizations, leaving the state's total at 66.

This article tagged under:

coronavirus in connecticut
Coronavirus Pandemic CT Reopening Live Blog Feeding Our Families Virtual Food Drive Kids Connection Local NBCLX U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations Entertainment CT Live Stand With Small Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Video
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us