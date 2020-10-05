Conn. COVID-19 Hospitalizations Highest They've Been Since June 23

Connecticut's COVID-19 hospitalizations have reached the highest point they've been since June 23, according to Governor Ned Lamont.

Since Friday, there has been a net increase of 19 hospitalizations, bringing the state total to 129.

Lamont said New London County accounts for half of the state's current hospitalizations and only about 10% of Connecticut's population.

The state's COVID-19 positivity rate has increased to 1.64%. On Friday, the COVID-19 positivity rate decreased to 1.4% after staying at 1.8% earlier in the week.

Connecticut has seen a rise in the COVID-19 test positive rate in recent weeks, with some towns, especially in the southeastern part of the state, seeing outbreaks.

An additional 823 people have tested positive for COVID-19. A total of 59,120 Connecticut residents have tested positive for the virus since its emergence in March.

Four new coronavirus-related deaths have been reported. The state's death toll now stands at 4,517.

The governor showed how Connecticut compares to other states across the U.S. in terms of COVID-19 test positivity.

Connecticut's average test positivity rate stands at 1.6%, which is one of the lowest averages across the U.S.

The national average is 4.6%, with South Dakota holding the highest test positivity rate at 24.0%.

The state is moving into Phase 3 of its reopening plan on October 8.