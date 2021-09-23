coronavirus in connecticut

WATCH LIVE AT 4PM: Governor Lamont Provides Update on Coronavirus Response

Gov. Ned Lamont will be holding a COVID-19 news briefing on Thursday afternoon with an update on the state's response efforts.

The news conference will be virtual and streamed live in this article.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android and sign up for alerts.

This is the first coronavirus news conference the governor has held in a number of weeks.

As of Wednesday, Connecticut had a 2.15% positive test rate for COVID-19 with 269 patients hospitalized, including 200 who were not fully vaccinated.

Local

dogs 32 mins ago

State Police Find Dog 7 Months After She Was Stolen

Naugatuck 3 hours ago

Two Children Found Alone in Naugatuck Home Containing ‘Numerous' Firearms, Cocaine: State Police

The state's total cumulative case count is at 386,672 with 8,447 total deaths.

Hartford County currently has the highest number of COVID-19 hospitalizations with 89.

Since the governor's last briefing, Dr. Manisha Juthani from the Yale School of Medicine took over as commissioner of the Connecticut Depart of Public Health. Juthani replaced acting commissioner Dr. Deidre Gifford, who remains a senior advisor to the governor for health and human services.

This article tagged under:

coronavirus in connecticut
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts NBCLX Money Report Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us