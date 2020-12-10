COVID-19 Positivity Rate Decreases to 6.63%; First Vaccine Shipment Could Arrive in Conn. By Monday or Tuesday

Connecticut's COVID-19 positivity rate decreased slightly to 6.63% and hospitalizations have decreased by nearly 50.

There are now 1,214 total hospitalizations and 42 more COVID-related deaths. The state's death toll is now 5,327.

Out of over 36,000 tests performed since Wednesday, 2,431 came back positive.

"The trend line is not going in the right direction for us," Gov. Ned Lamont said.

Over 3.6 million coronavirus tests have been performed in Connecticut since the virus emerged in March.

The state's 7-day positivity rate rolling average is 6.8%.

Connecticut's COVID-19 test positivity rate dipped slightly on Wednesday to 7.56%, down from Tuesday's rate of 8.6%, the highest positivity rate since the state began broad-based testing.

Coronavirus Vaccine Distribution in Connecticut

The first shipments of COVID-19 vaccines could arrive in the state by Monday or Tuesday, according to Lamont.

The state expects to receive just shy of 32,000 vaccine doses in the first week, according to Chief Operating Officer Josh Geballe. He said the vaccine will be split equally between health care facilities and nursing homes.

Clinics for high-risk hospital employees will start on Tuesday, Dec. 15, the governor said.

On-site clinics for nursing homes will start on Monday, Dec. 21. CVS and Walgreens will be distribution centers for the vaccine.

By the end of January, the state should have approximately 240,000 people fully vaccinated, Geballe said.

