WATCH LIVE AT 4PM: Governor Lamont Provides Update on State's Coronavirus Response and Vaccine Distribution

Gov. Ned Lamont is scheduled to provide an update on the state's coronavirus response and vaccine distribution on Thursday afternoon.

The news briefing will take place at 4 p.m. and you can stream it here in the app.

On Wednesday, the state's COVID-19 test positive rate fell to 3.1% continuing a trend of the rate remaining relatively low.

There were an additional 28 COVID-related deaths reported.

Connecticut also saw a decrease in coronavirus-related hospitalizations by 56.

There are currently 770 patients hospitalized for COVID-19 in the state. That is the lowest number of hospitalizations since mid-November.

