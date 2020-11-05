WATCH LIVE: 42 Conn. Towns Now in ‘Red Alert' Status; Hospitalizations Continue to Climb

Connecticut's COVID-19 test positivity fell bellow 4% to 3.7% on Thursday while hospitalizations and the number of deaths continued to climb, according to the state's latest data.

Of the 31,059 tests administered, 1,175 came back positive. The state reported six new hospitalizations bringing the total current hospitalizations to 380. Eleven more people lost their lives in the state to COVID-19, bringing the total number of coronavirus deaths to 4,656.

Anika Chebrolu, 14, won the 3M Young Scientist Challenge and a $25,000 prize for her discovery about a potential treatment for COVID-19. Anika joins LX News to share the details about her research - and which celebrity's Instagram post about it made her cry.

Red Alert Towns

Forty-two towns are now considered "Red Alert" towns, up from 30 the previous week. The governor said those towns account for about 60% of the population of the state.

The state has started a color-coded alert system that places each city and town in a category based on its COVID-19 rate.

Red is the highest alert level and municipalities in that category have the option to roll back to a more restrictive phase two of reopening rather than remain in phase three, which the state is in now.

Connecticut's COVID-19 positivity rate came in at 4.2% Wednesday, with net hospitalizations down slightly from the day before.

There were 12,550 tests reported Wednesday, of which 530 came back positive. There are 374 people current hospitalized in the state, a net decrease of seven from the day before. Eleven new deaths were reported, bringing the total death toll to 4,645.

The state is set to roll back some COVID-19 reopening options on Friday, moving to what the governor is calling Phase 2.1. It includes a reduction in indoor capacity for restaurants and event venues, and a 9:30 p.m. curfew for dine-in service. The governor was careful to say that they do not believe restaurants following the COVID-19 guidelines are the direct cause of any outbreaks, but with concerns about community spread, they believe the move is necessary to protect public health.