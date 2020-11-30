WATCH LIVE AT 4PM: Governor Lamont to Provide Update on Conn.'s Coronavirus Cases, Response

Gov. Ned Lamont is expected to provide an update Monday afternoon on Connecticut's coronavirus cases and the state's response. The news briefing comes amid a rise in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in the state with new concerns over the impact of the Thanksgiving holiday.
On Friday, the state reported a 4.81% test positivity rate and 1,017 active hospitalizations, approaching levels of hospital treatments not seen since mid-May.
The state now has the ability to punish businesses that violate COVID-19 restrictions with $10,000 fines.
Connecticut’s test positivity rate was just shy of 6% the day before Thanksgiving and 10 more towns were added to the list of Red Alert areas, the state announced Wednesday afternoon.