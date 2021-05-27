WATCH LIVE AT 4PM: Governor to Hold COVID-19 Briefing Ahead of Memorial Day Weekend

Gov. Ned Lamont is scheduled to hold a COVID-19 news briefing on Thursday afternoon ahead of the Memorial Day weekend, the first major holiday since at least half of the state has reached full vaccination status and much of the state has reopened.

“I have spent the last year-plus saying, 'Stay safe, stay home,'" Gov. Ned Lamont said at a news conference on Wednesday. “Today, I’m telling you, get out of the damn house, come enjoy Hartford, get on a plane, visit a restaurant.”

AAA projects almost one and three quarter million New Englanders will get away over the Memorial Day holiday weekend, which is up 60% over last year during the pandemic, Amy Parmenter, of AAA Allied Group, said.

There is a different scenario for the long weekend than last year when a pandemic travel advisory was in effect.