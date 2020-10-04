Waterbury

Waterbury Police Chief, Mayor's Aide Tests Positive For COVID-19

Waterbury's police chief and a mayor's aide have both tested positive for COVID-19, according to police.

Chief Fernando Spagnolo has not been hospitalized and is being self quarantined at home, police said.

A spokesperson for the police department said Spagnolo had some mild symptoms including a slight cough and chills.

"His spirits are good, I just spoke with him, he continues to engage his command staff via text as is common place 24/7," the spokesperson said.

The spokesperson said the mayor's aide who tested positive was apparently in contact with the police chief.

The aide is also not in the hospital and is self-quarantined at home, according to police.

Officials said they could not give out any additional information.

