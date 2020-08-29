Staff Member at Waterbury Magnet School Tests Positive for COVID-19

A staff member at a magnet school in Waterbury has tested positive for coronavirus and school officials said he or she is not allowed to return to work for at least 14 days.

Waterbury Public Schools officials said on Friday, Superintendent Verna D. Ruffin was notified that a staff member at Rotella Interdistrict Magnet School tested positive for COVID-19.

School officials said they immediately notified the Waterbury Dept. of Public Health and the city's contact tracing team to identify close contacts with the staff member who tested positive for COVID-19.

The staff member who tested positive and anyone who was identified as a close contact are not allowed to return to the school for at least 14 days, school officials added.

The school the staff member works at was also cleaned and disinfected, according to school officials.

The City of Waterbury said it is continuing to finalize plans for its first day of school on September 8.