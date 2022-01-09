Waterbury Schools Closed Monday Due to Staff Shortage

Waterbury Public Schools will be closed Monday because of a staff shortage, school officials said.

The school district said school will only be closed for students.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Staff will still have to report to school for an in-person work day, according to school officials.

In a note to the school community, Superintendent Dr. Verna Ruffin said that the school district will thoroughly review revised guidance regarding COVID-19 quarantine.

They'll also review schedule options for the rest of the week and "prepare communications to parents and staff regarding school operations for Tuesday, Jan. 11 [and] moving forward."

No additional information about the shortage was immediately available.