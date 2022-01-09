Waterbury Schools Closed Monday Due to Staff Shortage

Waterbury Public Schools will be closed Monday because of a staff shortage, school officials said.
The school district said school will only be closed for students.
Staff will still have to report to school for an in-person work day, according to school officials.
In a note to the school community, Superintendent Dr. Verna Ruffin said that the school district will thoroughly review revised guidance regarding COVID-19 quarantine.
Local
They'll also review schedule options for the rest of the week and "prepare communications to parents and staff regarding school operations for Tuesday, Jan. 11 [and] moving forward."
Get the latest news on COVID-19 delivered to you. Click here to sign up for our daily coronavirus newsletter.
No additional information about the shortage was immediately available.