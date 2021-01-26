Waterbury Schools

Waterbury Schools to Return to Hybrid Model Feb. 1

classroom generic
NBC News

Waterbury schools will return to a hybrid-learning model beginning this coming Monday, February 1.

Superintendent Verna Ruffin sent an email to parents on Tuesday announcing the plan to bring students back to the classroom on a part-time basis.

The schools will be in session for half-days Monday through Friday, followed by an asynchronous schedule in the afternoon.

All students returning to their classrooms will follow appropriate safety protocols, including social distancing and wearing masks.

Waterbury schools have been fully-remote since mid-November. Students were expected to return to the hybrid-learning model on January 19, but COVID-19 levels in the city and in Connecticut at the time forced administrators to remain fully remote. Current health data precipitated the decision to return to the hybrid model, Ruffin said.

