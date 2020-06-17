Wesleyan Plans On-Campus Start to Fall Semester Aug. 31

Wesleyan University announced its plans Wednesday to have students and staff return to campus at the end of August.

The plan is to begin the fall semester on the Middletown campus on Aug.31, a full week earlier than originally scheduled. Students who are not able to return to the campus for the fall semester will be able to take advantage of distance learning or a hybrid-learning option, according to the school.

There will be the possibility that students will finish the fall semester online after the Thanksgiving break.

The university said it is developing plans for science labs and art studios, and that there will be on-campus programs for student-athletes.

Some faculty and staff may be able to work from home, depending on their job function, the university said.

Wesleyan has a contingency workgroup that is putting together detailed plans on how the return to campus will look and how the university will implement CDC and state guidelines when it comes to safety and social distancing.