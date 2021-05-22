West Hartford Schools Won't Provide Remote Learning Option to Students in the Fall

The West Hartford School District announced Friday that they plan to have 100% of students return to the classroom full-time this fall.

School officials said that as more and more people are vaccinated, the school district plans to loosen many of the mitigation strategies they've had in place this year.

"Our children do not just need our teachers and our buildings, they need each other," Superintendent Tom Moore said in a statement.

Moore said the biggest factor in getting back to normal will be the state's vaccination rate. He is urging everyone to get vaccinated and if possible, to make sure their kids are vaccinated, as well.

"If you have not yet been vaccinated, or have children eligible that have not been vaccinated, we urge you to take part in this miracle of science and education that has already proven to be dramatically effective in stopping this pandemic. Getting the vaccine doesn’t just protect us, it protects those who might be immune-compromised for some other reason and cannot get the vaccine themselves," Moore said.

The superintendent said the school district will not be operating under the block schedule at secondary schools in the fall. He said the block schedule is a layer of mitigation that is no longer necessary, so secondary schools will return to their traditional schedules.

"I have every reason to believe that things will continue to improve as even more people are vaccinated, including our younger students as vaccines become available to them," Moore said.

School officials said masks will still be required for the rest of the 2020-21 school year, as the governor's executive order still requires them.

Many COVID-19 restrictions were lifted Wednesday and there have been a range of reactions to the changes.