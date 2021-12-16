West Hartford to Bring Back Universal Mask Mandate For Municipal Buildings

The Town of West Hartford will begin requiring people to wear masks in municipal buildings, regardless of their vaccination status.

The universal mask mandate goes into effect Monday, according to Mayor Shari Cantor.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

The town manager cited rising COVID-19 infection rates for implementing the mandate.

Employees and visitors will be required to wear masks while entering municipal buildings and in public areas within the building including hallways, restrooms, and meeting rooms.

"We greatly appreciate the cooperation of all visitors and employees as we work together to reduce the spread and incidence of Covid-19,” Cantor said. “It is important for us to protect our workforce and our visitors so that we can continue to serve our community."

Town staff will provide masks to anyone who doesn't have one. People who are unable to wear a mask due to a health condition will be exempt from the mandate.