Mask Mandates

West Hartford to Bring Back Universal Mask Mandate For Municipal Buildings

NBC Connecticut

The Town of West Hartford will begin requiring people to wear masks in municipal buildings, regardless of their vaccination status.

The universal mask mandate goes into effect Monday, according to Mayor Shari Cantor.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android and choose the alerts you want.

The town manager cited rising COVID-19 infection rates for implementing the mandate.

Employees and visitors will be required to wear masks while entering municipal buildings and in public areas within the building including hallways, restrooms, and meeting rooms.

Coronavirus Pandemic

Full coverage of the COVID-19 outbreak and how it impacts you

coronavirus 6 hours ago

Omicron Symptoms Could Seem Like a Cold — But Don't Underestimate This Variant, Experts Warn

Beijing Olympics 9 hours ago

Olympic Athletes — and Their Garbage — Face Restrictions in Beijing

"We greatly appreciate the cooperation of all visitors and employees as we work together to reduce the spread and incidence of Covid-19,” Cantor said. “It is important for us to protect our workforce and our visitors so that we can continue to serve our community."

Town staff will provide masks to anyone who doesn't have one. People who are unable to wear a mask due to a health condition will be exempt from the mandate.

This article tagged under:

Mask MandatesCOVID-19coronavirus in connecticut
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts NBCLX Money Report Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us